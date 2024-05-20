LOVE ON Patch #1 Now Live

Hello everyone,

We sincerely appreciate everyone who has purchased Love On early access. Since its release on May 16th, we have received valuable feedback, and we are committed to ongoing improvements through official patches.

In this patch, we have added Korean voiceovers and subtitles, along with polishing some errors. We kindly request your continued interest and feedback as we strive to enhance the Love On experience.

Thank you for your support and for playing Love On.

New Features:

Addition of Korean text/voice

Bug Fixes:

Breast Physics bug fix at Chapter 3

Improvements: