Update 3 Hotfix

Greetings Dice Slingers,

This small patch is to fix bugs, adjust some balance issues and update missing translations.

The biggest change is that we have added a normal Spell draft back into the Elite reward again. We initially removed it to reduce how many spells you gain each run, and thus make drafts more important throughout the game (especially towards the end). However, Elites ended up too rarely being worth the risk, so this is a small band-aid to improve it while we work on the next update.

SpellRogue 0.9.3 hotfix

Added a Spell draft to Elite rewards

Added option to skip Boss rewards

Updated translations for new & changed content

Changes

Spell (Void) INSCRIBE Sockets: [5] -> [6]

Spell (Water) ICE WARD+B Dice: 2 -> 1

Mutator ARDUOUS Value: 4 -> 3

Mutator ARDUOUS+ Value: 6 -> 5

Mutator ARDUOUS++ Value: 9 -> 7

Mutator ARDUOUS+++ Value: 11 -> 9

Mutator BLOODLETTING Value: 2 -> 3

Mutator BLOODLETTING+ Value: 4 -> 5

Mutator BLOODLETTING++ Value: 6 -> 7

Mutator ESCALATION Value: 1 -> 2

Mutator ESCALATION+ Value: 2 -> 3

Mutator ESCALATION++ Value: 3 -> 4

Mutator ESCALATION+++ Value: 4 -> 6

Mutator IMPOVERISHED Value: 1 -> 2

Mutator IMPOVERISHED+ Value: 3 -> 4

Mutator INHIBITION+++ Value: 6 -> 7

Mutator INHIBITION++++ Value: 9 -> 10

Mutator INHIBITION+++++ Value: 12 -> 14

Mutator MALADY Value: 7 -> 9

Mutator SPELLBREAK Value: 5 -> 4

Mutator SPINY+ Value: 4 -> 5

Mutator SPINY++ Value: 6 -> 8

Mutator STRAINING FOURS Value: 5 -> 4

Mutator TEMPEST++ Value: 3 -> 4

Mutator TEMPEST+++ Value: 4 -> 8

Mutator TEMPEST++++ Value: 6 -> 9

Mutator TEMPEST+++++ Value: 7 -> 10

Mutator TEMPEST++++++ Value: 12 -> 18

Mutator TEMPEST+++++++ Value: 14 -> 20

Mutator UNRELENTING FOES+ Value: 5 -> 4

Removed Mutator VITALITY+

Bug Fixes

Fixed Finger of Justice incorrect amount of Dazed.

Fixed Alchemy locking potions from later drafts

Fixed Alchemy + Spell Echo issue

Fixed Sentinel Sigil not targeting random spell.

Fixed Multi-Jet counting as 2 attacks

Fixed Inhibition depleting non-charge spells

Fixed Inhibition able to trigger multiple times in a turn

Fixed Sorcery Shift causing wrong spell keyboard shortcuts

Fixed Sorcery Shift adding charge to unrestorable spells

May your dice roll true 🧙

Tim & Thorbjørn