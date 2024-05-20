Major Update - Phase 6 New Features

Hi all,
This is the big Phase 6 update. Lots of new features to play with:
New Weapons
- Clean Sweep
- Nemesis
- Viper
Mothership Additions
- Quantum Hangar (Fits 250 ships!)
Mothership Boost Upgrades
-
Extra Life
-
Care Package (up to 5 - start, 5, 10, 20 & 30 mins)
-
Instant Beat Hazard
-
Asteroid Deflect (but lose 1 multiplier)
-
Mothership Cosmetic items
-
Mothership Hall of Fame
-
Create Elite Ship (You can now create an Elite ship from any base ship)
-
50 New Achievements
Lots of bug fixes and general improvements, including:
Improvements to Galaxy Creation
-
Faster search
-
Added 0-9 Artists
-
Added 'Unicode' option
-
Sort & Filter options in Hangar
Here's a YouTube video with a deep dive into all the new additions:
I hope you have fun with the new update!
Cheers,
Steve
