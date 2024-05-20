Major Update - Phase 6 New Features

Share · View all patches · Build 14425751 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

This is the big Phase 6 update. Lots of new features to play with:

New Weapons

Clean Sweep

Nemesis

Viper

Mothership Additions

Quantum Hangar (Fits 250 ships!)

Mothership Boost Upgrades

Extra Life

Care Package (up to 5 - start, 5, 10, 20 & 30 mins)

Instant Beat Hazard

Asteroid Deflect (but lose 1 multiplier)

Mothership Cosmetic items

Mothership Hall of Fame

Create Elite Ship (You can now create an Elite ship from any base ship)

50 New Achievements

Lots of bug fixes and general improvements, including:

Improvements to Galaxy Creation

Faster search

Added 0-9 Artists

Added 'Unicode' option

Sort & Filter options in Hangar

Here's a YouTube video with a deep dive into all the new additions:



I hope you have fun with the new update!

Cheers,

Steve