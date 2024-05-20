 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Beat Hazard 3 update for 20 May 2024

Major Update - Phase 6 New Features

Share · View all patches · Build 14425751 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:19:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This is the big Phase 6 update. Lots of new features to play with:

New Weapons

  • Clean Sweep
  • Nemesis
  • Viper

Mothership Additions

  • Quantum Hangar (Fits 250 ships!)

Mothership Boost Upgrades

  • Extra Life

  • Care Package (up to 5 - start, 5, 10, 20 & 30 mins)

  • Instant Beat Hazard

  • Asteroid Deflect (but lose 1 multiplier)

  • Mothership Cosmetic items

  • Mothership Hall of Fame

  • Create Elite Ship (You can now create an Elite ship from any base ship)

  • 50 New Achievements

Lots of bug fixes and general improvements, including:

Improvements to Galaxy Creation

  • Faster search

  • Added 0-9 Artists

  • Added 'Unicode' option

  • Sort & Filter options in Hangar

Here's a YouTube video with a deep dive into all the new additions:

I hope you have fun with the new update!

Cheers,
Steve

Changed files in this update

Beat Hazard 3 Content Depot 1493521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link