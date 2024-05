Today is a big day for us! After 10 months we released our first game Coffee Caravan 😊

It's been a tough few days, but today we're happy that we made it. Seeing you playing it makes us happy.

We hope you enjoy the game! We want to keep working on it and improving it, so you can definitely look forward to more days to come.

Thank you for making it possible for us to do work that we enjoy and that is really fun!

Thank you all for your support!

Ondra & Alenka