Moose Miners update for 20 May 2024

Update 1.0.2 few bug fixes

Build 14425746 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:09:29 UTC

Just a few quick bug fixes to fix some issues.

Fixed a bug causing upgrading the storage minecart when it was heading through the portal to cause various crashes.

Fixed some miner upgrades not working or causing the game to freeze.

Set vsync to enabled by default as this might be a solution for the yellow screen problem. It will only apply when starting the game for the first time or after deleting the settings.data file. But if you have the yellow screen problem, try enabling vscync and see if that solves it for you. If it does, please let me know and also send your dxdiag files if you have the issue so I can try to figure out what is actually causing it.

