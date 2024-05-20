 Skip to content

Fruits of Fury update for 20 May 2024

Fruits of Fury Patch #2

Build 14425663 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:09:27 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for everyone who played and reviewed the game in the first week!

Here are the following changes based on player feedback:

  • Reduced the bosses health and damage on their abilities
  • Slightly increased exp gained per experience orb
  • Fixed trunk slam hitbox being small
  • Fixed a bug where if you pressed reroll powers when you didn't have enough money, it would increase the reroll cost
  • Increased the legendary powerup chance to 10% up from 1%
  • Made the Dragonfruit minions a little bit slower

Changed files in this update

