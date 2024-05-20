Fruits of Fury Patch #2

Thank you for everyone who played and reviewed the game in the first week!
Here are the following changes based on player feedback:
- Reduced the bosses health and damage on their abilities
- Slightly increased exp gained per experience orb
- Fixed trunk slam hitbox being small
- Fixed a bug where if you pressed reroll powers when you didn't have enough money, it would increase the reroll cost
- Increased the legendary powerup chance to 10% up from 1%
- Made the Dragonfruit minions a little bit slower
Changed files in this update