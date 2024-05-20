Alpha 11.8

FEATURES
- new law "Public administration" with 2 articles
- new statement "Pledge to support a category"
- new statement "Share a story and end with a joke"
- new statement "Vow to back a city"
IMPROVEMENTS
- turn performance improvements
- laws and voters flow rebalanced
- tooltip to display the total amount of districts and constituencies obtained on elections
FIXES
- bug when creating custom coalition
- calendar votes where not remembering the total lawmakers
- laws and statements
- UI elements
Changed files in this update