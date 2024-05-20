 Skip to content

Lawgivers II update for 20 May 2024

Alpha 11.8

20 May 2024

FEATURES

  • new law "Public administration" with 2 articles
  • new statement "Pledge to support a category"
  • new statement "Share a story and end with a joke"
  • new statement "Vow to back a city"

IMPROVEMENTS

  • turn performance improvements
  • laws and voters flow rebalanced
  • tooltip to display the total amount of districts and constituencies obtained on elections

FIXES

  • bug when creating custom coalition
  • calendar votes where not remembering the total lawmakers
  • laws and statements
  • UI elements

