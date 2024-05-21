Hotfix: Patch Notes (May 21, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14425536 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 10:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Attention, Pilots! The following hotfix will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers (Early Access) and available following a short period of maintenance on May 21, 2024.

BUG FIXES

* Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze at the beginning of the Battles.