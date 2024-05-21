 Skip to content

War Robots: Frontiers update for 21 May 2024

Hotfix: Patch Notes (May 21, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14425536 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 10:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Attention, Pilots! The following hotfix will be deployed for War Robots: Frontiers (Early Access) and available following a short period of maintenance on May 21, 2024. 

BUG FIXES

* Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze at the beginning of the Battles.
  • Improved client performance in the match (optimized destructible objects, the interface, and some VFX).
  • Fixed a bug with the Blink ability that could prevent abilities from being used and cause Robots to become invisible.
  • Catalyst: Fixed a bug that allowed Titans to spawn inside buildings close to the northern spawn point.
  • Catalyst: Fixed a bug that allowed Robots to spawn outside of the playable area when spawning on the western spawn point.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Friend List to appear empty if a Squad invite sent to a friend was canceled.
  • Fixed a bug that could result in an endless matchmaking queue if the squad leader was kicked from the game.
  • Removed an unintended SFX that could play when Robots collide with each other.
  • Fixed the formatting of the HUD notification when unable to spawn a Titan.

