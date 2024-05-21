Update 64 (Gliese 65) - 1.0 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 14425446 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Mech Engineers!

Welcome to the final update for 1.0!

Yes, you have read it right. We have finally made it to 1.0 and I am hugely grateful to everybody who followed and contributed to this incredible adventure.

Thank you so much for playing the game, sharing your feedback, and supporting Mech Engineer, it means the world to me.

Let’s take a look at this month's changelog, it’s definitely a lot:

M:\Modding

Added sprite_collision_mask function

function The following LUA functions are available within obj_battle_map ```battle_end_default_mechs_dead

battle_end_default_win

battle_end_scout_mechs_dead

battle_end_scout_win

I:\Interface

Following an interface overhaul Mech Engineer has been localized into French, German, Polish, Portuguese Brazilian, Simplified Chinese, and Spanish

Save slots from the main menu have taken on the appearance of punchcards

Mouse over an installed mech, reactor or weapon when using the construction table to view a tooltip message

Updated the image for the error message that appears when attempting to place a reactor that has not been properly tuned to better prompt players to assemble and ignite their reactors

Turn on the testing chamber for a weapon or mech to hear the pleasant sound of a cathode-ray tube

The sound of cogs quietly rotating plays when switching between artillery and order mode during a battle

Added an effect for when a module is taken away from the construction table

The reload stat in a mech's information sheet will take into account the processor program for accelerated reloading speed of kinetic weapons from available energy (press middle mouse button over a mech to bring up its paper information sheet)

B:\Balance

/// Buffs

Improved the slow effect of projectile weapons equipped with the slowdown mod on Aries by about 25%

Doubled damage from rockets and explosions, but scaling has been lowered to keep explosion size the same

Nuclear missile resource cost reduced from 400 Bjorn to 200 and 600 Munilone to 500

Increased Toxin Sprayer base damage from 4 to 6

Doubled the ammunition capacity of thermal-type weapons

Doubled the health of Fulgur

Watch out: the purple sword boss Titanus Monstrum has increased turn rate speed while each phase time has been increased by 15%. Caecilia will periodically spawn in when the boss enters its regeneration phase.

/// Nerfs

Increased the cost of ammunition to go into battle by 10%

Doubled time between orders for pilots with low reaction stat

Reduced chance of lightning appearing from 75% to 50%

Reduced chance of tornadoes from 95% to 75%

Reduced the frequency of Fulgur appearance

The purple sword boss Titanus Monstrum has also received some nerfs: Colubras and tentacles spawn further away from the head, enemy artillery is less frequent during the scorching gaze phase, missile firing speed has been reduced by 30% and boss health has been cut from 1 million to 500 thousand.

E:\Engineering

Excessive use of capacitators to get temperature resistance over 100% (this previously allowed you to freeze your reactor by firing lasers) now has diminishing returns with each subsequent capacitor

Cheesing additional resources from disassembling weapons when large weapon creation mode is enabled has been nixed

H:\Hangar

Brief descriptions of enemy abilities have stopped disappearing on the global map

Increased the passive income of free nuclear warheads from 1 to 2 per week

Tired of moving your mechs to the engineering section when you have enough Metallite? Use the quick repair button in the Hangar to fix any amount of damage

C:\Combat

All pilots have their own personalized fully-voiced phrases and will scream horribly when you fail a mission

Pilots will be more scared when if one of them dies

if one of them dies Very high and very low values of stress resistance have less effect on stress during battle

Pilots with high free will values will more frequently try to find the best position to shoot from

Fixed inconsistencies in some messages when swapping between normal and fullscreen mode during battle

Pressing the escape button during battle will pause the game

Increased size of missile collision box so they stop flying through small targets at high speeds

Operarius scatter around the battlefield when enemy artillery shots land

Removed volcanic areas from underground bases

O:\Other_changes

Added 15 achievements - can you take out one million Operarius?

The number of underground bases that have been destroyed during a mission is properly reflected in the post-mission statistics

Interface lightning supports different screen resolutions

No more weapon card pop-ups overlapping when mousing over mech weapons

Nuking a map cell adjacent to your city previously blocked the player from moving to that cell - you no longer have to skip a day, move elsewhere or capture a different cell to then move into the nuked cell

Frequent alt-tabbing in and out of the game during battle should no longer result in the textures for red-colored slowdown zones taking on a weird appearance

The crash bug involving empty pilot portraits after a victory has been fixed

There used to be a rare game freeze when installing a city for the first time, but it's gone now

If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.

Again, let me share with you my enthusiasm and my gratitude for supporting me all along these wonderful years of development of Mech Engineer.

We can now enjoy the full Mech Engineer experience, together!