ARC: TCG update for 20 May 2024

v0.0.114.alpha

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, in this patch we have adrdessed some fixes, did some changes and balance some cards

Changes:
  • Replaced Abort button with Confirm button on battle card selectable window. Now you can no longer abort spell actions
  • Hide current hero opponent conditions stats
  • Removed opponent hero special visual effect when ability is active
Balance:
  • Origin of Magic: Cost 4
  • Nature's Redemption: Cost 3
  • Natural Balance: Cost 4
  • Mana Transfer: Cost 2
  • Syrio, Temporal Wizard: Cost 8
  • Magus, Dominator of Magic: Cost 9
Fixes:
  • Fixed Origin of Magic trigger effect. Now effect is triggered only if card is summoned from hand
  • Fixed wrong card backside when card return in hand from battlefield to original owner
  • Fixed various translations

