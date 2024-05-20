v0.0.114.alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 14425422 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 08:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone, in this patch we have adrdessed some fixes, did some changes and balance some cards

Changes:

Replaced Abort button with Confirm button on battle card selectable window. Now you can no longer abort spell actions

Hide current hero opponent conditions stats

Removed opponent hero special visual effect when ability is active

Balance:

Origin of Magic : Cost 4

: Cost 4 Nature's Redemption : Cost 3

: Cost 3 Natural Balance : Cost 4

: Cost 4 Mana Transfer : Cost 2

: Cost 2 Syrio, Temporal Wizard : Cost 8

: Cost 8 Magus, Dominator of Magic: Cost 9

Fixes: