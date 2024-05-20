v0.0.114.alpha

Hi everyone, in this patch we have adrdessed some fixes, did some changes and balance some cards
Changes:
- Replaced Abort button with Confirm button on battle card selectable window. Now you can no longer abort spell actions
- Hide current hero opponent conditions stats
- Removed opponent hero special visual effect when ability is active
Balance:
- Origin of Magic: Cost 4
- Nature's Redemption: Cost 3
- Natural Balance: Cost 4
- Mana Transfer: Cost 2
- Syrio, Temporal Wizard: Cost 8
- Magus, Dominator of Magic: Cost 9
Fixes:
- Fixed Origin of Magic trigger effect. Now effect is triggered only if card is summoned from hand
- Fixed wrong card backside when card return in hand from battlefield to original owner
- Fixed various translations
Changed files in this update