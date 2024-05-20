Development Update #19 - The Last Development Update Before The Release

Share · View all patches · Build 14425341 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy

The Last Development Update Before The Release

Ver. 3.4.1.15

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

*Controller support has been added, adding new hotkey settings.

This will reset all game settings, and we ask that you change your game settings again.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

*The game has been updated and the official server is reset.

[Controller]

Some controllers are supported.

Xbox controller support

[System]

With the addition of controller hotkeys, it has been changed so that secondary hotkeys cannot be set.

[Multiplayer]

Changed the way multiplayer is restricted by anti-cheat protection.

Only clients with Anti-Cheat Protection enabled can connect to servers with Anti-Cheat Protection enabled.

Any client can connect to a server with anti-cheat protection disabled.

New: Added new launch options for games (Non_EasyAntiCheat, Non_Official).

When running the game with these options, the official servers will be inaccessible.

[Follower]

A Follower has been added.

Players can hire up to three followers based on their character's level (levels 1, 50, and 99).

Followers are placed in bunker and shelters in each region.

Players can order or release followers from the Follower Order menu.

Followers follow the player and automatically engage in combat, Plant Collecting, and Synthetic Objects Looting activities as directed.

Some interactions are limited when followers looting synthetic objects (Find, Break which requires tools)

The follower's orders are unlocked based on the follower's level.

Players can trade items from their followers through the Item Exchange menu.

A follower's inventory slot increases with the follower's level.

Followers automatically consume food from their inventory when they're low on health or satiety.

Followers will automatically consume food that provides attribute resistance depending on the situation.

Players can also feed food directly to followers.

Followers automatically equip weapons in combat, depending on the situation.

The weapons a follower equips are prioritized based on the weapon's tier, rarity, and buffs.

Players cannot directly equip a Follower's weapons.

In the follower's character information, players can increase the follower's stats and rename the follower.

The follower performs a monologue in each situation.

If a follower's health is low, they will be passive in combat.

When a follower reaches 0 health, they are stunned.

A stunned follower can be woken up by player's interaction.

[Pierce]

Pierce attack has been changed.

When perform a pierce attack, it will dash forward.

Pierce's stamina cost has been increased.

Added Pierce attack for all weapons except Bare Hands, Knuckles, Gut Massager, Glaive, and Berserker's Fury.

[Bonfire]

A bonfire has been placed in the world.

Players can cook simple meals at the bonfire.

Players can rest on chairs placed around the bonfire.

If any characters get close to the bonfire, will take fire damage.



[Scooter]

Scooters have been placed in the world.

Scooters are vehicles that are available to players from the beginning of the game.

Scooters are not respawned.

Some scooters are locked, requiring Car Thief research.



[Sewer]

The Sewer Area has been added to the world.

There are five sewers in each area.

[Zombie]

Removed animation when a zombie attacks through a wall.

Added animation when zombies have their arms cut off.

Added new zombies (4 kinds)

Red Crawler



Venomous Ironclad



Executioner



Yeti



[Stroy]

Changed the location of some subquest map markers.

Changed the quest to complete when the quest item UI is displayed, when it is closed.

Fixed some quest conditions.

Changed some quest items to hide items when interacting with them.

Added a quest to kill a Giant Zombie.

Added a sequence for encountering followers in bunkers.

Added a sequence for exiting the bunker.



[Achivement]

Achievements have been added and removed.

Changed conditions for existing achievements that were unclear.

Some achievements will be available for completion after the full release.

[Animation]

Changed the player's melee weapon attack animation.

Changed the player's bow attack animation.

Added a hit animation for the character's drop kick.

[Balancing]

Decreased the attack speed of Light Zombies.

Increased zombie damage per difficulty (approximately 20-40% per difficulty)

Changed crafting ingredients for Roasted Mushrooms and Fruits (removed Herb)

Changed the sun to set later at night.

Increased damage of Minigun trap.

Increased player noise (walking, throwing weapons)

Changed the type of guns and ammo sold in kiosks to match the type of ammo.

Changed the ratio of current health to maximum health to be maintained when changing maximum health due to increasing or decreasing hunger levels.

Increased the chance of an airborne supply arriving.

[Customization]

Added values to change customizations.

[UX/UI]

Some UI fixes.

Password Reset, Signs, Flags, Showcases, Building Upgrades, Research, Drone Control, Item Acquisition, Talent List, Server Information, NPC Ambassadors, and Player

Added a button to view your character's attributes.

The chat window is now available in single player.

In single player, you cannot access any chat categories except All Chat.

Changed the difficulty setting UI to be resolution-aware.

Added key icons: (Tilde, ThumbMouseButton)

Changed the Compass UI to show player markers at the top.

[Sound]

NPC voices have been changed.

Fixed hitting sounds for trees and rocks.

Fixed the sound of bare hands attack.

[Items]

New items have been added.

Trophies (3 types)



[Miscellaneous]

Added Take All interaction for the player's body bag.

Changed camera movement when a player is using a bow or throwing weapons.

Changed default value for FOV: (103 -> 90)

Changed the description of the Survivor quest.

(Let's exchange unused unique equipment with survivors. -> Let's reset the options of the unique equipment.)

Added an option to hide the chat window in the gameplay settings.

[Bug Fixed]