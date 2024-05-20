Update v9.40 (May 20)

New Content:
- Several new combat style options for higher ranked heroes.
Changes:
- Reduced the level 3000 milestone down to 2500.
- Slightly changed a few of the older combat styles.
- Increase Tech rank exp to +2 and Gem rank exp to +5.
- Adjusted formulas for all rewards (Resource Packs, Rune Packs, Battlepass, Daily Gifts, etc). They should all scale with end-game progress better.
- Slightly reduced Tier 3 attack speed (global) synergies.
- Slightly reduced most skill cooldown (personal and global) synergies (sorry, they were way too OP after further review).
- Slightly buffed most skill cooldown level milestones.
- Skill cooldown now has a minimum 1 second limit.
QoL Improvements:
- Level all heroes to max milestone button.
- Completely reworked the hero skill usage and targeting systems. All your tag and support towers will now be able to fire off their skills immediately, even when spawn killing, without any of it going to waste. You shouldn't need to play with your range sliders so much anymore, and it should increase all your resource/per hour gains pretty significantly.
- Click on any hero icon in the synergy menu to switch to that hero’s menu for quick reference to compare synergy bonuses.
- Map bonus effects now effect your stats displayed in the stats menu (they were ignored previously).
- Added button in the spell preset menu to link back to the spell upgrade menu.
- When opening the Battlepass, Daily Gift, Achievement, or Challenge menus, it will auto-scroll to the first claimable reward (if one is available).
- Slightly increased the map reset/animation speed when Prestiging.
- Massive improvements to anti-cheat and auto-ban logic.
- Made some minor adjustments that should improve performance.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where purchasing the Hero Packs for real money wouldn’t contribute towards your Hero Unlocks achievement.
- Fixed bug where Battle Mage's skill and the Precision spell were not recalculating super crit chance correctly.
- Fixed various minor bugs related to map perks, the stats menu, and resource pack rewards.
- Fixed countless little UI bugs or inconsistencies.
Work in Progress (coming soon):
- Tier 7 Heroes.
- More synergy combos at ranks 100, 150, 200, and 250.
- More level milestones at levels 3000, 3500, 4000, 4500, and 5000.
- More battlepass rewards from level 50-75.
Changed files in this update