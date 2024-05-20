1.0 is out now!

The time has come, Wielders!

The 1.0 version of Songs of Conquest is launching today. At the same time we are updating the soundtrack, releasing a digital Art Book and dropping the news of a console version! We know it's a lot to take in, so let's explore these subjects one at a time after you’ve checked out our new trailer:



Get ready to venture into the sandy dunes of Barya! In this final campaign you’ll conclude the epic adventure that began with the Baronies of Arleon fighting for power, the rise of the Rana to reclaim the Marsh, and the loyalist of Loth determined to bring back a dead Empress. Now, experience the ingenuity and independence of Barya as they challenge all enemies. In keeping with tradition, the campaign is accompanied by a song written and sung by none other than our game designer Carl. Incidentally, we’ve now added several more tracks to our official soundtrack!

The songs have always been an important part of our game, but so have the visuals. In fact, what started out as a humble indie pixel art style has over the years transformed into something quite extraordinary if we might say so ourselves. The makers of the game engine Unity nominated Songs of Conquest for having the best 2D visuals of 2023. So, we figured it would be worth celebrating this launch with an artbook, with foreword by none other than Gregory Fulton, the lead designer for Heroes of Might and Magic 3.

Nice soundtrack and lovely visuals, yes. But what about platforms other than PC and Mac? This has been an ongoing request over the course of our Early Access period. We are proud to finally reveal that we are working on console versions. In fact, the game is already up and running, performing beautifully on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Imagine sitting on the sofa and enjoying the game on your TV. It’s about to happen!



We're collaborating once again with the fantastic team at Bitwave, who previously assisted us with the Steam Deck version. We haven’t set a release date for the console versions, but this fall is looking very likely. Additionally, we plan to follow up with a Switch version as well!

From translations and marketing to pixel art and programming. Well over 100 people have in one way or another helped shape this game into what it is today!

Expect to hear from us again very soon, as we prepare more news about our upcoming development plans. And if you have the time, please leave a comment with a favorite memory from playing the game or just a cheerful note. The whole team will be reading and appreciating your feedback as we gather at the office, manage the release and livestream while we play the new Barya campaign! All your lovely feedback has helped us not only improve the game, but made it a truly joyful experience of development!

This is not the end Wielders, this is merely the beginning of a new chapter in our epic saga!

With love, respect and gratitude,

All of us at Lavapotion