- Fix issue with Medicine omamori reducing health
- Change energy container color
- Added Seppuku card: Take 3 damage and gain 1 energy
- Updated some card portraits
Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 20 May 2024
Patch notes v0.5.20.beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
