Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 20 May 2024

Patch notes v0.5.20.beta

  • Fix issue with Medicine omamori reducing health
  • Change energy container color
  • Added Seppuku card: Take 3 damage and gain 1 energy
  • Updated some card portraits

