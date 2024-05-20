 Skip to content

Random Core Defense update for 20 May 2024

24.05.20 v1.0.25 Patch

24.05.20 v1.0.25 Patch

Build 14424911 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 07:13:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.25 Error Patch

  1. Correct errors that do not initialize items checked in the previous game when automatic sales are activated

  2. Correcting errors that do not show automatic sales payments

