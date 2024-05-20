24.05.20 v1.0.25 Patch

v1.0.25 Error Patch
-
Correct errors that do not initialize items checked in the previous game when automatic sales are activated
-
Correcting errors that do not show automatic sales payments
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Correct errors that do not initialize items checked in the previous game when automatic sales are activated
Correcting errors that do not show automatic sales payments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update