Fatemyth Update V1.1.1-V1.1.2

Build 14424892 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 07:06:12 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses several bugs. If you encounter any issues during gameplay, feel free to report them in the discussion area or join our community.

Here are the specific updates:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the card misalignment issue when loading saves in dungeons.

Adjusted some skills of Zi Ying in the final chapter.

Corrected various text errors.

Fixed the error and crash issue when loading dungeon saves.

Resolved the equipment sorting issue in the inventory.

Optimizations:

Improved the timing of Xin Jiao's Heart Moon Fox skill activation.

Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!