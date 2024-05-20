Fatemyth Update V1.1.1-V1.1.2

This update addresses several bugs. If you encounter any issues during gameplay, feel free to report them in the discussion area or join our community.
Here are the specific updates:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the card misalignment issue when loading saves in dungeons.
- Adjusted some skills of Zi Ying in the final chapter.
- Corrected various text errors.
- Fixed the error and crash issue when loading dungeon saves.
- Resolved the equipment sorting issue in the inventory.
Optimizations:
Improved the timing of Xin Jiao's Heart Moon Fox skill activation.
Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!
Changed files in this update