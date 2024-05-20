 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simulator Z update for 20 May 2024

4.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14424886 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Changes:
-Zombies take damage quicker when they touch water
-Humans now start dying when they are in water

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed Crash with hydra mutation growth touching water

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2267991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link