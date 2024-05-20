- Fixed a bug that caused some players to load into the world floating and unable to land on the ground
- Fixed a bug that prevented the inside of players houses appearing when loaded
- Fixed a bug that caused Fletch to have event dialogue the day after an event when in the Base Tent / Town Hall
- Fixed a bug that prevented some players learning the Bee House recipe, even after reaching level 10. Players that have experienced this will need to level up at least once more in bug catching to unlock the recipe
- Removed consumable details from uncooked rice
- Vombat joeys now have their own icon
Dinkum update for 20 May 2024
Hotfix 0.8.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
