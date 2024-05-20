build 0.1.0.233

Fix for multiple crafting issues including
- Double item being crafted
- Camera staying inside while player exits caravan
- Camera focusing on wrong crafting station
Collision fix in sugar farm
Improved Inventory scrolling
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix for multiple crafting issues including
Collision fix in sugar farm
Improved Inventory scrolling
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update