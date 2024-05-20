 Skip to content

Cozy Caravan update for 20 May 2024

build 0.1.0.233

Fix for multiple crafting issues including

  • Double item being crafted
  • Camera staying inside while player exits caravan
  • Camera focusing on wrong crafting station

Collision fix in sugar farm
Improved Inventory scrolling

