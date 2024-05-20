 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 20 May 2024

SRPG Studio 1.294 Update Released!

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.294.

New Features:

  • Added terrain-autostate.js to the official plugin.
    State is inflicted when a unit waits on a specific terrain.
  • Added variable-reinforcements.js to the official plugin.
    Unit IDs of reinforcements with multiple appearances are received by ID Variable.
  • Added terrain-randomreinforcements.js to the official plugin.
    This plugin makes reinforcements appear in random positions instead of the default position.
  • Added "Easy AttackCritical" to "Weapon Effects".
  • Changed the script method root.writeTestFile so that it does not overwrite previously written text.
  • Changed "Shift Map" so that the initial position of the player is also shifted.
  • Changed "Shift Map" so that the event command "Change Map Chip" is also shifted.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that shifted the event command with a variable set.
  • Fixed a bug that a variable cannot be used for "Select Position" in the "Use Item" event command.
  • Fixed a bug when a unit in berserk state uses a teleportation item.
  • Fixed a bug when a custom parameter contained double quotation marks when exporting json.

Changed files in this update

Windows SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
Windows Japanese SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
Windows English SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
Windows Spanish - Spain SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
Windows French SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
Windows German SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
Windows Traditional Chinese SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
