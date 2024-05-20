SRPG Studio 1.294 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.294.
New Features:
- Added terrain-autostate.js to the official plugin.
State is inflicted when a unit waits on a specific terrain.
- Added variable-reinforcements.js to the official plugin.
Unit IDs of reinforcements with multiple appearances are received by ID Variable.
- Added terrain-randomreinforcements.js to the official plugin.
This plugin makes reinforcements appear in random positions instead of the default position.
- Added "Easy AttackCritical" to "Weapon Effects".
- Changed the script method root.writeTestFile so that it does not overwrite previously written text.
- Changed "Shift Map" so that the initial position of the player is also shifted.
- Changed "Shift Map" so that the event command "Change Map Chip" is also shifted.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that shifted the event command with a variable set.
- Fixed a bug that a variable cannot be used for "Select Position" in the "Use Item" event command.
- Fixed a bug when a unit in berserk state uses a teleportation item.
- Fixed a bug when a custom parameter contained double quotation marks when exporting json.
Changed files in this update