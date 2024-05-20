 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 20 May 2024

V1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14424668 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 06:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the upper limit of Financial Talent 1 to 5 million gold coins
  2. Sell sets by category and add all sets
  3. New Achievements
  4. Add Ruyi and Yujing
  5. Remove the total second damage display

Changed files in this update

Depot 2945101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link