- Increase the upper limit of Financial Talent 1 to 5 million gold coins
- Sell sets by category and add all sets
- New Achievements
- Add Ruyi and Yujing
- Remove the total second damage display
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior 2 update for 20 May 2024
V1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
