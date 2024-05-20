 Skip to content

Wildsilver update for 20 May 2024

Patch 0.9.7

Patch 0.9.7 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 06:19:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Raze: Now can’t be countered or evaded anymore.
  • Brace: Now only targets Gilbert and heroes with 20 or more CP.
  • Mirror: Now only targets Gilbert and heroes with Guard.
  • Regen ★: Can’t be removed by Raze anymore.
  • Toad: Now uses attacks that poison and Hurl instead of Clog.
  • Gigantula: Fixed the enrage-by-minion-damage animation.
  • Forest: There are now fish living in the water.
  • Swamp: Added flower and vines to another map.
  • Crypt: Changed some EXP orb and urn positions.
  • Mila: Added a battle tip concerning the Raze change.
  • Save status: Optimised graphic.
  • Major save statues no longer nullify CP.
  • Fixed narration texts being cut off.
  • Made some minor fixes and optimisations.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1608671
macOS English Depot 1608672
