- Raze: Now can’t be countered or evaded anymore.
- Brace: Now only targets Gilbert and heroes with 20 or more CP.
- Mirror: Now only targets Gilbert and heroes with Guard.
- Regen ★: Can’t be removed by Raze anymore.
- Toad: Now uses attacks that poison and Hurl instead of Clog.
- Gigantula: Fixed the enrage-by-minion-damage animation.
- Forest: There are now fish living in the water.
- Swamp: Added flower and vines to another map.
- Crypt: Changed some EXP orb and urn positions.
- Mila: Added a battle tip concerning the Raze change.
- Save status: Optimised graphic.
- Major save statues no longer nullify CP.
- Fixed narration texts being cut off.
- Made some minor fixes and optimisations.
Wildsilver update for 20 May 2024
Patch 0.9.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
