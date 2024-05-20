24.05.20 v1.0.24 Patch

v1.0.24 Patch
UI improvement
- Improve automated sales to show sales even when you close the window
- Modify an image that does not have a mask function when scrolling from the Options menu
- Modify the enemy priority drop-down menu to show all options at once
- Add a Re-do button to the pause menu.
error correction
- Correct errors that do not work on the clear and re-do button
Modifying the difficulty level
- Increase the Guardian's defensive strength
- Increasing the difficulty of regular monsters
Changed files in this update