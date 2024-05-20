 Skip to content

Random Core Defense update for 20 May 2024

24.05.20 v1.0.24 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14424599 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy

v1.0.24 Patch

UI improvement

  1. Improve automated sales to show sales even when you close the window
  2. Modify an image that does not have a mask function when scrolling from the Options menu
  3. Modify the enemy priority drop-down menu to show all options at once
  4. Add a Re-do button to the pause menu.

error correction

  1. Correct errors that do not work on the clear and re-do button

Modifying the difficulty level

  1. Increase the Guardian's defensive strength
  2. Increasing the difficulty of regular monsters

