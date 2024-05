Share · View all patches · Build 14424493 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed a game-breaking issue where the PLayer is loading screen would not disappear in OM Zombies game mode

-fixed a game-breaking issue where the player could not extract properly and collect the loot in Extraction game mode

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around