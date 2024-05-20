 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sherwood Extreme update for 20 May 2024

Community Fixes - Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14424471 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 1.1 is live with steam achievements, performance improvements, and bugfixes! This is the first patch since the full 1.0 release. 🎯

  • V-sync enabled for Medium, High, Ultra graphics
  • Improved Steam Deck and controller support
  • Improved level editor co-op network performance
  • Fixed Haunted Harbor leaderboards
  • Fixed wrong shiny count showing in scorecard
  • Potential fixes for shop crash and level reset

The leaderboard contest has just ended. Check Discord to see the winners and collect your prizes!

Click to join us on Discord

Our next major update will be at the end of June. Thank you for playing! ❤️

Salaar and Gabriel
CAGE Studios

P.S. Enjoy this beautiful fan art!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Sherwood Extreme Closed Beta Internal Depot 1340182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link