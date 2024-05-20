Community Fixes - Patch 1.1

Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 1.1 is live with steam achievements, performance improvements, and bugfixes! This is the first patch since the full 1.0 release. 🎯
- V-sync enabled for Medium, High, Ultra graphics
- Improved Steam Deck and controller support
- Improved level editor co-op network performance
- Fixed Haunted Harbor leaderboards
- Fixed wrong shiny count showing in scorecard
- Potential fixes for shop crash and level reset
The leaderboard contest has just ended. Check Discord to see the winners and collect your prizes!
Click to join us on Discord
Our next major update will be at the end of June. Thank you for playing! ❤️
Salaar and Gabriel
CAGE Studios
P.S. Enjoy this beautiful fan art!
