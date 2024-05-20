Community Fixes - Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14424471 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 1.1 is live with steam achievements, performance improvements, and bugfixes! This is the first patch since the full 1.0 release. 🎯

V-sync enabled for Medium, High, Ultra graphics

Improved Steam Deck and controller support

Improved level editor co-op network performance

Fixed Haunted Harbor leaderboards

Fixed wrong shiny count showing in scorecard

Potential fixes for shop crash and level reset

The leaderboard contest has just ended. Check Discord to see the winners and collect your prizes!

Our next major update will be at the end of June. Thank you for playing! ❤️

Salaar and Gabriel

CAGE Studios

P.S. Enjoy this beautiful fan art!