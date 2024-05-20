What's up next for SCP: 5K?

Our latest update 0.14 just released a couple of days ago, and we'd like to thank you all for your support and feedback.

We'd like to give you a picture of what you can expect soon for SCP: 5K:

There was a number of bugs, issues and crashes that we missed in our testing of the update. Most of these have been fixed in our internal development build of the game, and we are preparing a hotfix for release imminently so you won’t have to wait long.

Next week, you can expect to see the update and re-release of Affray Interactive’s roadmap on our website, which outlines the features and content you can expect to see in the future for the game.

In addition to the hotfix, our development is currently split between multiple updates for the game:

A patch for 0.14 (0.14.1) that adds additional enemy placements, adds some content that didn't make it into this update, and responds to feedback and fixes as well as some more complex issues introduced in the update.

Our next major update, 0.15, which will contain more content, polish, and features

Some elements of the team are going forward to create prototypes for areas much further into the campaign, to smooth out our pipeline in the coming year.

In the near future (We aren't allowed to release the date), SCP: 5K will also be on sale!

0.14.0.157 Patch notes (Coming Soon)

Fixed inspect not working due to reload checks - added an alternate code path and output for inspecting

Fixed Breakable Glass in transport bay not replicating to clients

Disabled generate overlaps on some moving components to improve performance and reduce hitches

Fixed guards trying to walk through shutters in some scenarios

Disabled collision on small splines in dorms area

Reduced collision complexity on some assets to reduce loading time

Fixed a crash from door squid access when unloaded

Fixed a crash from invalid timers in door squid

Fixed a crash on dedicated server in prison, disabling audio functions on server

Fixed a crash resulting from SCP-173-B's Chances system

Fixed a crash in SAI target detection

Fixed a crash when computing sight distance on a ranged weapon before its data was loaded

Fixed a crash from lifts

Added garbage collection to components in attachments to fix a crash

Potentially fixed a crash in consumable component end play

Fixed Mechanic Room spawn having spawn nodes at the top floor

Fixed soldier AI being blocked by player blockers

Fixed ammo cabinets not re-closing when leaving in wave survival

Fixed SCP-1262 Spitters not responding to suppression

Added LODs to assets that were missing them in dorms, improving performance on some systems

Fixed crashes on dedicated server for electronic lift and level streaming

Slightly reduced bark line audible range

Added unique attenuation to bark lines to absorb sound more over distance and through walls

Slightly increased time to hit on AI and increased noise to make larger AI counts more balanced

Disabled tick on many objects that do not need it

Disabled tick on FMOD audio components when they are not playing

Disabled overlaps on many objects to reduce physics and level streaming time

Made dead bodies use simplified collision

Fixed keycards being single use

Fixed an issue where the player could not use any button to continue past the splash screen

Fixed an issue where SCP-3199 would stop mid-charge and stand still

Fixed server map select UI map vote not properly indexing

Fixed map vote not working on collection maps

Fixed Map vote not concluding on correct number of players

Fixed crash from door squid killing an actor that no longer exists

Slightly reduced blur in night vision

Made "despawn 173 electronic" despawn all 173's in the case that one despawner failed

Fixed a bug where some walls could be walked through in water treatment and generator room

Fixed a bug where changing teams could cause a crash

Known Issues (Not fixed in 0.14.0.157)

The following is a (non exhaustive) list of known issues planned to be fixed in a future patch/hotfix: