UPDATE 2024-05-20

■ Battle

New network system: Improves game stability.

Game Replay:

All multiplayer games are stored for 1 month.

You can watch other people's games by directly entering the replay code.

Replay codes can also be delivered through in-game chat messages.

Tank effect system improvements: The order in which effects are applied has been changed.

■ Map

New map theme: Blue Sky

5 new battle maps

■ UI

If you hold down the Weapon icon or Battle item icon, a description will be displayed.

Several bug fixes