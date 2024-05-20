UPDATE 2024-05-20

■ Battle
New network system: Improves game stability.
Game Replay:
- All multiplayer games are stored for 1 month.
- You can watch other people's games by directly entering the replay code.
- Replay codes can also be delivered through in-game chat messages.
Tank effect system improvements: The order in which effects are applied has been changed.
■ Map
New map theme: Blue Sky
5 new battle maps
■ UI
If you hold down the Weapon icon or Battle item icon, a description will be displayed.
Several bug fixes
Changed files in this update