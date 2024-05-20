 Skip to content

GunboundM update for 20 May 2024

UPDATE 2024-05-20

Share · View all patches · Build 14424287 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

■ Battle
New network system: Improves game stability.

Game Replay:

  • All multiplayer games are stored for 1 month.
  • You can watch other people's games by directly entering the replay code.
  • Replay codes can also be delivered through in-game chat messages.

Tank effect system improvements: The order in which effects are applied has been changed.

■ Map
New map theme: Blue Sky
5 new battle maps

■ UI
If you hold down the Weapon icon or Battle item icon, a description will be displayed.
Several bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 바운드M 개발자 콤프 Depot 991711
