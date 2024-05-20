- Fixed player bullets being fired before the start of BR boss battle.
- Fixed the issue where player energy was not activated in BR
- Fixed the issue where the pause screen did not appear after selecting to continue in the window that appears when all lives are lost.
- Fixed going to the main screen when all lives are lost, and when restarting, it appears as if all lives are lost as soon as it starts.
Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 20 May 2024
official version 1.06b update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
