 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 20 May 2024

official version 1.06b update.

Share · View all patches · Build 14424137 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed player bullets being fired before the start of BR boss battle.
  2. Fixed the issue where player energy was not activated in BR
  3. Fixed the issue where the pause screen did not appear after selecting to continue in the window that appears when all lives are lost.
  4. Fixed going to the main screen when all lives are lost, and when restarting, it appears as if all lives are lost as soon as it starts.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link