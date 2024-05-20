OPTIONAL ENTITIES PATCH

Hello Wanderers.

This patch fixes a lot and adds some fun and useful things to the game.

You've been asking for it, and I've been listening! You may now disable all of the game's entities. And are free to explore these vast liminal environments unhindered. This does, however, lock players out of some entity specific events, items, and endings. But if you should wish to seek those out you may simply re-enable them and reload your game to get those entities back.

Here's what I've got for you this month:

New Additions

Entities may now be disabled in the SYSTEM Menu

Selecting 'NEW GAME' on the title menu now brings up a confirmation window.

Find a 'Respirator' to avoid waking from dreams of choking to death.

Those 'Filters' clog up after heavy use. So you'll need to find more eventually.

2 new achievements added.

There is now a phaseable wall in the Level 0 crawl space lab.

Players may now ask The Mystical Fortune Ball questions with an Ask button.

Mother now speaks when players collect Doll Parts.

Ultra Capacitors may now be found after The Phase Emitter runs out of charges.

New graphical element added to title menu to better tie it into the intro sequence.

Rainbows may now appear in the Playgrounds, also, double rainbow, all the way.

Dumpsters can spawn in Level 0

Almond water cans crush and fall to the ground after drinking Almond Water.

Fixes

Fog color and Ambient color is set to black when the main scene loads from a falling transition.

Added a collider to a small Dark Pools pillar that was missing one.

Fixed issue where Level 0 would have no ceiling if teleporting there with a Member Berry.

Particle Systems optimizations

Improved LODs in Level 0

Occlusion Tweaks

Fixed issue where Yellow JungleGym colors would never appear.

Fixed issue where vending machines and other furniture could spawn on top of each other in level 0.

Further JungleGym generation fixes

Changes settings and optimized Audio samples that were failing to play.

Blacktops unlock and save when entering from Hotel

Higher resolution eclipse in Playgrounds

Battery collection icon resets rotation when enabled

Going down a slide into the Pools no longer messes up player camera rotation

Fixed instances where the interaction hand cursor would inappropriately appear or remain on screen

Basic tutorials only appear once per saved game.

Lowered the volume of ambient pipe noise

Lowered volume of thunder.

Corrected texture stretching inside of desk drawers

Tic-Tac-Toe boards on jungle gyms may only be used once to change the weather before being unusable, making players have to seek out another.

Photo-sensitivity warning looks better¯_(ツ)_/¯

Cassette tape max quantity number now updates on collections menu without having to hit the next tape button.

All doll parts must be collected before window exits will appear.

Player enable script will no longer enable controls if pause menu is active

Fixed instances where hotel entrances would be blocked by windowed edge walls

Reduced number of real time light sources in Hotel lobby. Which should increase performance in that area.

Reduced real time light sources in pools.

Removed reflection probe in dark pools

Doll Parts will not spawn if Entities are disabled

Game will save and be loadable now if Almond Water is collected.

I originally wanted this update to feature the new environments, entities, and events that I've been working on. Unfortunately, time has been at a premium this month as I prepare to uproot my studio and move to a new location.

But, I am pleased to release this patch that adds things that have been in the development queue since the very beginning. And fixes some other long standing issues.

I hope you all enjoy and remain patient as I settle into my new studio.

Thanks to everyone who has shown continuous support for Transliminal.

See you in there,

-=[ ComAdore ]=-