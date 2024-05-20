Update 0.1.1c

Hey Everyone,
This update contains some more bug fixes reported by the community.
Updates and Fixes
- Fixed android upgrades not always running if effort would have run out with the selected group
- Fixed Survivor achievement activation
- Fixed delete file confirmation deleting files when cancelled
- Fixed walls sometimes continuing to block when destroyed
- Some GUI and localization fixes
As always let me know on Discord if you experience any issues or if you have any suggestions.
Changed files in this update