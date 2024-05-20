Update 0.1.1c

Share · View all patches · Build 14424017 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

This update contains some more bug fixes reported by the community.

Fixed android upgrades not always running if effort would have run out with the selected group

Fixed Survivor achievement activation

Fixed delete file confirmation deleting files when cancelled

Fixed walls sometimes continuing to block when destroyed

Some GUI and localization fixes

As always let me know on Discord if you experience any issues or if you have any suggestions.