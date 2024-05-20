 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

From Glory To Goo update for 20 May 2024

Update 0.1.1c

Share · View all patches · Build 14424017 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains some more bug fixes reported by the community.

Updates and Fixes
  • Fixed android upgrades not always running if effort would have run out with the selected group
  • Fixed Survivor achievement activation
  • Fixed delete file confirmation deleting files when cancelled
  • Fixed walls sometimes continuing to block when destroyed
  • Some GUI and localization fixes

As always let me know on Discord if you experience any issues or if you have any suggestions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2607061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link