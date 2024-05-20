 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AC Sailing update for 20 May 2024

v1.0.6 Minor release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14424013 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed wheel delay issue
Fixed default G29 bindings
Fixed single player custom race not starting
Fixed end screen display to keep all players and display position whether they finished or not

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706371
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2706372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link