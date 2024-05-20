Version 0.1 Update - Towers and Temples (DEVLOG #43)

Just wrapped up the last few features I wanted in the cultist temple catacombs, and now it's time for a big update!

The towers and temples added in this update aren't fully complete, but they are in a complete enough state that they're ready for some gameplay. As I push out Art Update 1 and the Virtues and Vices update, these will get a bit more developed, i.e., more puzzles for the tower, more interesting encounters for the temples (and the dungeon lairs).

The next update will focus on bringing better and more varied visual artwork, which will be both some different font-sprite sheets as well as the perhaps an initial tileset. I will also start introducing some of the music I've made and creating some more, as well as making some more sound effects, particularly for the UI elements, minigames, and so on which are lacking at this point.

I know development has been a bit slower than promised, and I regret that. But thanks for being patient with me. Remember to email any questions, comments, and prayer requests you have to roguesofeuropa@protonmail.com.