- Corrected typos in the text
- Fixed known bugs
- Updated the wall of thanks list to May 18th, meaning users from May 18th and before have been added to the wall.
Note: In addition to users who add to their wishlist + follow, users who purchase + follow can also be added to the wall. It is best if names do not contain special characters or other sensitive content.
CaseCracker2 update for 20 May 2024
Update on May 20th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2294451
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2294452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update