Patch Notes 1.14.0a

1.14.0a Patch Notes

Fix mod minigame third person camera colliding with triggers.

Fix fireballs in 'Magma & Mages' minigame not colliding.

Fix offset and positioning of third person camera in mod minigames.

Improve web cape texture.

