Patch Notes 1.14.0a

1.14.0a Patch Notes
- Fix mod minigame third person camera colliding with triggers.
- Fix fireballs in 'Magma & Mages' minigame not colliding.
- Fix offset and positioning of third person camera in mod minigames.
- Improve web cape texture.
If you are experiencing any other issues in the latest patch please do the following:-
- Run the game until the issue occurs.
- Close the game.
- Navigate to "%appdata%/../LocalLow/Rebuilt Games/Pummel Party/" (without the qoutation marks) in windows explorer.
- Send the Player.log and Player-prev.log files to Info@RebuiltGames.com
Changed files in this update