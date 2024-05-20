 Skip to content

Pummel Party update for 20 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.14.0a

Build 14423755 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 05:09:04 UTC

1.14.0a Patch Notes

  • Fix mod minigame third person camera colliding with triggers.
  • Fix fireballs in 'Magma & Mages' minigame not colliding.
  • Fix offset and positioning of third person camera in mod minigames.
  • Improve web cape texture.

If you are experiencing any other issues in the latest patch please do the following:-

  1. Run the game until the issue occurs.
  2. Close the game.
  3. Navigate to "%appdata%/../LocalLow/Rebuilt Games/Pummel Party/" (without the qoutation marks) in windows explorer.
  4. Send the Player.log and Player-prev.log files to Info@RebuiltGames.com

Changed files in this update

Windows Pummel Party Content Depot 880941
  • Loading history…
