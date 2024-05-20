 Skip to content

Neighbor Fight update for 20 May 2024

Fixes, Rocket Platform Tweak & Object Limit - Early Access v0.9.3.13

20 May 2024

  • Maximum amount of grabbable objects: 500 per side of the map (total of 1000)
  • Rocket Launching Platform takes longer to repair
  • Fixed having too much money after Tutorial

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1980391
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1980392
  • Loading history…
