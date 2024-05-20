- Maximum amount of grabbable objects: 500 per side of the map (total of 1000)
- Rocket Launching Platform takes longer to repair
- Fixed having too much money after Tutorial
Neighbor Fight update for 20 May 2024
Fixes, Rocket Platform Tweak & Object Limit - Early Access v0.9.3.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1980391
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1980392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update