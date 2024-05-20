 Skip to content

Political Punchers: 2024 Arena update for 20 May 2024

v1.0.45 Improved Online Stability and Rollback Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 14423381 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 03:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added quit confirm dialog to online play
  • Fixed bug with client lock after quitting an online game
  • Improved rollback settings

Note: Online multiplayer is still in BETA mode, please be patient with us.

