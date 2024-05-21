Consortium: THE TOWER Ear1y Acce2s ALPHA v1.12

Greetings Seekers,

Other than (potentially) one more patch, this will be the final build of Consortium: THE TOWER that uses the UE4.15 engine. The TOWER project at large has long since been moved up to UE4.27 to co-exist with CONSORTIUM VR/Remastered and now shares many heavily updated resources, such as choreo systems, user interface, game mechanics, AI, a brand new save/load system and more.

This updated UE4.27 version of Consortium: THE TOWER is not yet playable yet but when it is ready, it will be coming as “Alpha v2.0”.

SPECIAL NOTE to all CONSORTIUM Remastered / VR players that are interested in continuing their story. We do not recommend proceeding too far past the rooftop of THE TOWER in general, if you do decide to buy and play right now. The roof is indicative of a finished part of the game, but everywhere is in various states of deep incompletion and bugginess.

ALPHA v1.12 of Consortium: THE TOWER fully supports importing Universes from CONSORTIUM VR / Remastered. We also made a few other changes. Because it has been so long since we’ve updated this for you all, we have decided to open up more of what iDGi-1 has managed to map out of the Churchill Tower - seekers can theoretically get as far down as the parking garage now, though it is exceedingly cold and hazardous.

CAUTION: The iDGi-1 signal strength is still very low for most of these new lower Tower areas (though we have forcibly filtered out the visual distortion so that it is possible to navigate these “proto-areas”). Only the most stalwart and determined seeker is invited to go down there…save spheres are rare.

NOTE: Just in case, the old December 2019 build of Alpha 1.11 can still be accessed by opting into the “alphatest” Steam beta (no password required).

RELEASE NOTES