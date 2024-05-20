Main Changes
- Majorly reworked the card system
- Added Elite variant for burst shot (more coming over the next few updates)
- Added various negatives to certain cards such as extra enemy spawn rate to damage/firerate card
Overall Changes
- Added enemy health and experience stats to the health and shield cards.
- Reworked overclock, sac shield/health to use the new system and gave rate a minimum of .2 so 5 seconds per shot
- Added enemy spawn rate to damage, and rate cards.
- Lowered the health of both elites to compensate for added health. 5000 -> 2500
- Increased various reroll amounts on the skill tree
- Reduced the radius of player projectiles
- Drastically improved the tab overlay.
- Created Elite Burst shot
- Enemy attack speed now scales correctly
- basic2 enemy now spawn after level 50 so will be post first boss.
- All enemies now spawn mines after level 75
- Advanced enemy health down to 20 from 200 and experience down to 30 from 100
- Added colours to card values
- Increased enemy damage
- Base fire rate 1 -> 1.5
- All enemies now heave health bars
- Projectile Count self purges at 30 projectiles
- Rate now self purges at 5/s
