Stupid Space Shooter update for 20 May 2024

Update 1

Update 1 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 02:59:13 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Changes

  • Majorly reworked the card system
  • Added Elite variant for burst shot (more coming over the next few updates)
  • Added various negatives to certain cards such as extra enemy spawn rate to damage/firerate card

Overall Changes

  • Added enemy health and experience stats to the health and shield cards.
  • Reworked overclock, sac shield/health to use the new system and gave rate a minimum of .2 so 5 seconds per shot
  • Added enemy spawn rate to damage, and rate cards.
  • Lowered the health of both elites to compensate for added health. 5000 -> 2500
  • Increased various reroll amounts on the skill tree
  • Reduced the radius of player projectiles
  • Drastically improved the tab overlay.
  • Created Elite Burst shot
  • Enemy attack speed now scales correctly
  • basic2 enemy now spawn after level 50 so will be post first boss.
  • All enemies now spawn mines after level 75
  • Advanced enemy health down to 20 from 200 and experience down to 30 from 100
  • Added colours to card values
  • Increased enemy damage
  • Base fire rate 1 -> 1.5
  • All enemies now heave health bars
  • Projectile Count self purges at 30 projectiles
  • Rate now self purges at 5/s

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2954151
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2954152
  • Loading history…
