🌼Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.106.73

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to the stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to the Alpha version as described below.

📋 Feature adjustments:

Floor or earthquake-resistant floor of houses with reinforcement will not be destroyed during an earthquake.

The duration of the traveling merchant event has been extended: 90→120.

Reduced the frequency of disaster.

Adjusted the value of Bunny Ears: 8→24.

Adjusted the value of Christmas Hat: 24→32.

Increased purchase prices of items in the Trading Post.（Does not affect the selling price.）

Balanced the effects of price fluctuations of goods at the Trading Post.（After the changes, players can sell for more money than in the old version during multiple trades.）

Shortened the round-trip time of the overland caravan.（Approximately 50%）

Reduced the carry weight of caravans at the Large Trading Post and the Grand Bazaar: 3000→2400.

Reduced the buff effect of the technology Travel Light: 30%→15%.

Reduced the buff effect of the technology Overloader.

Reduced the buff effect of the technology High-speed.

Reduced the buff effect brought from Trade Proficiency Level.

Reduced the buff effect of the policy Busy Trading.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem where saves cannot load due to an abnormal road display.

Fixed some text errors.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community