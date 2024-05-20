Changes from 0.93.8 to 0.93.11

Fixes
- camera: Fixed Pan with Middle mouse on rotated ships
- clone: Fixed Problem cloning batteries created empty tasks
- crash: Fixed potential crash in the simulation for empty containers
- graphic: Fixed not shown ResourceBox in Dismantle storage
- graphics: Shelfs were cut away on too low zoom levels
- graphics: Fixed too early Lod level of Coils in boxes
- history: Fixed missing history update in special case
- migration: Fixed migration for very tiny changes for box storages lead to wrong amount of boxes
- preconfigure: Fixed Preconfiguring errors in not attached rooms
- priority: Fixed using the correct work priority for the persons metric calculation
- savegame: Fixed errors, due to missing entities in Animations in special cases
- simulation: Calculating the priorities is now linear to the fill state (fixing e.g. too late maintain)
- simulation: Fixed Unity Burst Bug, where the simulation calculated different person activities when burst was used than without.
- ui: Fixed error when setting up a basic workbench on a basic workbench in a preconfigure case
- ui: Fixed flickering when clicking on a queued item with other than the left mouse button
- ui: Persons were generated with same ids in special situations, so order was not stable
- ui: Prevent wrap of producer and consumer number in gauge elements
- ui: DragDrop of markers was not working anymore
Added
- ui: Added Worker Task to the corresponding work ui element in selection panel
- ui: State Indicator to Current Recipe Icon, to see better if its needs resources or awaits empty
- ui: Queued Items can now be removed when dropping them on the garbagebin (showed when the drag is started)
- ui: Drag Drop support for recipe Queue
Improved
- credits: Updated Special Thanks configurator
- debugging: Added better auto-fix for rare transport bug
- debugging: Debugging can now setup simulation to burst only, no burst and auto (default)
- i18n: Make more clear that the construction priority also effects the transport tasks of the construction site
- i18n: Improved several english texts
- tutorial: Crafting Tutorial more resistent to not follow the tutorial.
- ui: Show better a close to full container (e.g. to prevent missunderstanding in crafting)
- ui: Rightclick on the queue now removes the item
- ui: Suppy Popup Summary now reacts instant on changes
Balancing
- constructing: Higher Tools usage for persons
- crafting: Crafting produces 50kg of advanced circuts instead of 25.4
- mood: Reduce Temperature effect on the mood
Changed files in this update