Generationship Playtest update for 20 May 2024

Changes from 0.93.8 to 0.93.11

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • camera: Fixed Pan with Middle mouse on rotated ships
  • clone: Fixed Problem cloning batteries created empty tasks
  • crash: Fixed potential crash in the simulation for empty containers
  • graphic: Fixed not shown ResourceBox in Dismantle storage
  • graphics: Shelfs were cut away on too low zoom levels
  • graphics: Fixed too early Lod level of Coils in boxes
  • history: Fixed missing history update in special case
  • migration: Fixed migration for very tiny changes for box storages lead to wrong amount of boxes
  • preconfigure: Fixed Preconfiguring errors in not attached rooms
  • priority: Fixed using the correct work priority for the persons metric calculation
  • savegame: Fixed errors, due to missing entities in Animations in special cases
  • simulation: Calculating the priorities is now linear to the fill state (fixing e.g. too late maintain)
  • simulation: Fixed Unity Burst Bug, where the simulation calculated different person activities when burst was used than without.
  • ui: Fixed error when setting up a basic workbench on a basic workbench in a preconfigure case
  • ui: Fixed flickering when clicking on a queued item with other than the left mouse button
  • ui: Persons were generated with same ids in special situations, so order was not stable
  • ui: Prevent wrap of producer and consumer number in gauge elements
  • ui: DragDrop of markers was not working anymore

Added

  • ui: Added Worker Task to the corresponding work ui element in selection panel
  • ui: State Indicator to Current Recipe Icon, to see better if its needs resources or awaits empty
  • ui: Queued Items can now be removed when dropping them on the garbagebin (showed when the drag is started)
  • ui: Drag Drop support for recipe Queue

Improved

  • credits: Updated Special Thanks configurator
  • debugging: Added better auto-fix for rare transport bug
  • debugging: Debugging can now setup simulation to burst only, no burst and auto (default)
  • i18n: Make more clear that the construction priority also effects the transport tasks of the construction site
  • i18n: Improved several english texts
  • tutorial: Crafting Tutorial more resistent to not follow the tutorial.
  • ui: Show better a close to full container (e.g. to prevent missunderstanding in crafting)
  • ui: Rightclick on the queue now removes the item
  • ui: Suppy Popup Summary now reacts instant on changes

Balancing

  • constructing: Higher Tools usage for persons
  • crafting: Crafting produces 50kg of advanced circuts instead of 25.4
  • mood: Reduce Temperature effect on the mood

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Generationship-Playtest-windows64 Depot 1641461
  
