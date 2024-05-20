 Skip to content

PMC Promiscuity update for 20 May 2024

Patch 1.0.1.2 - Scene improvements, bug fixes, and dialogue refinement!

Patch 1.0.1.2 · Last edited 20 May 2024

  • Dialogue improvements - Kyva's first sex scene, dialogue, and refinements to numerous over sex scenes in preparation for a major dialogue overhaul/revamp

  • Bug fix - Fixed certain scenes being able to be 'replayed' despite not viewing once under certain circumstances

  • Bug fixes - A ton of corrections to VA mismatching text displayed

  • Bug fixes for some abnormal scene behaviour during certain sex scenes

