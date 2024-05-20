0.6.2 Patch Note & Dev Log

Hi!

We've released version 0.6.2 with some bug fixes and development progress towards a full release. Here are the details.

Change the loading screen

The loading screen when loading the game from the main screen has been changed to the image of the world map that was also featured in the trailer.

The Pier Way

The Pier Way is currently changing. We've added a fishing deck and a bait vendor to the empty area, and will be adding an atelier where Maltese works.

(The fish species in the fishing deck above are the same as the fishing pier in the hermit crab village).

Depth Effect

We are adding ceiling objects that add depth to the caves and rooms.

Currently, you can only find them in the Cave area of the Jungle, but they will be added to all relevant areas at v1.0.

Bard

A Bard cat has been added to the north side of the Orchard.

It is currently unable to interact with anything, but it will be singing a song about the legend of the hero in the further update,

A version of the song with added lyrics and vocals will be released on YouTube.

Added a drawing journal

Added a drawing journal of Temple of the Moon Crossroad.

Texts

Added text to hint at a solution when encountering Ginger without the Soongsoong Balloon.

Fixed the hint line regarding the waste waterfall located Outer Jungle as it may disappear as you progress through Sky Island.

Bugs

Fixed a bug with tennis in Dusk Village.

Fixed the sort order of some furniture in the Adventure Book.

Fixed a bug regarding the hotkeys.

Thank you!