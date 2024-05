Pluto - Upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 14422939 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 01:46:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

V20240520:

-New Car (Pluto)

-New Vendor (Upgrade Yourself Based On Driven Dist)

-New Menu Scene (Swamp)

-New Collider System On Jessica, Pluto, Gassy (To Test)

-Fixing Bugs

Soon we will continue :D