Aeruta Early access update Announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 14422882 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 10:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We greatly appreciate everyone's support for the "Aeruta" Early access version and

the valuable suggestions and feedback provided after its release.

Based on various feedback, we have implemented the following updates:

Game Design & System Adjustments

Added options in system settings to toggle screen shake, damage numbers, and buff displays above characters' heads.

Added a tutorial for crossing platforms in the tutorial stage.

Increased the overall size of the checkout mini-game interface.

Improved the description of enhancement choices in the skill tree interface.

Changed the description of luck in ability training, but the effect remains the same.

The script for the Watersong mini-game now clearly states that the perfect score is 300.

The gold trophy standard for the Watersong mini-game has been changed to 280, and the perfect score will be indicated in another way in the future.

Adjusted the description of label bonuses in the daily interface.

Adjusted the text size of daily ability bonuses in the calendar interface.

The date in the upper right corner now indicates the season.

The experience numbers in the development interface are now clearer.

You can now exit key bindings using the cancel key.

The message after auto-save completion no longer disappears.

Villagers now make a sound when you achieve great success at checkout.

Monster location hints are now displayed only after each room's monsters have appeared at least once.

Adjusted the cutscene after defeating the boss in 1-3.

The low health indicator is no longer shown during boss defeat cutscenes.

Removed the numbers at the bottom left of Chaya's portrait.

You can now eat bread during normal attacks.

The healing bread in restrooms now restores at least 66% of health.

Improved the stun ability of the martial Weapon Skill: Rolling Pin Cyclone.

Reduced the tenacity of the Shooty Crab, its bullets now only bounce once, and the hitbox size has been reduced.

Lowered the volume of the bullet hell attack used by the boss in 1-1.

Reduced the natural anger increase rate of the boss in 1-3 and the increase rate when hitting Chaya, and also lowered the frequency of consecutive melee attacks (she should be a mage!).

Adjusted some translation content.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the incorrect damage coefficient issue for Creamy Bunny Fountain and Bonk Puff.

Fixed the issue where crab monsters sometimes abandoned combat during battle (they were too peaceful!).

Fixed the issue where "did not eat any bread" appeared during adventure settlement before unlocking takeaway bread.

Fixed the issue where the cursor moved to the far right in a short time when entering the adventure stage selection interface while moving.

Fixed the issue where opening the backpack after selecting a stage in the adventure stage selection interface caused the game to freeze.

Fixed the issue where bread received bonuses before unlocking the calendar.

Fixed the issue where dropped items stick to ceilings or walls.

Fixed the issue where lines in the bread list in the adventure preparation interface deepened over time.

Fixed the issue where Effie could get stuck in the crafting animation during bread discount periods.

Fixed the issue where customers complained about the lack of bread during bread discount periods.

Fixed the issue where villagers got stuck in walking animation at the start of bakery events.

Fixed the issue where the bonus numbers in parentheses were higher than the actual numbers in the management settlement interface.

Fixed the issue where the bear claw attack range of the martial Weapon Skill: Bear's Wrath was larger than it appeared.

Fixed the issue where damage reduction in easy mode also reduced healing.

Fixed the issue where there was no sound when changing weapons in the skill tree interface.

Fixed the issue where loading a save on the day the calendar was unlocked caused strange cutscenes.

Fixed the issue where the dialogue box shifted when walking near Bollio while he was talking in town.

Fixed the issue where starting a conversation from his left side in the Bollio debt repayment scenario caused the camera to shift and Bollio to face the wrong way.

Fixed the issue where villagers' shadows remained after they disappeared in the scenario where villagers ask for help in 1-2.

Fixed the issue where the dialogue for starting and finishing construction was reversed in Glass's construction interface.

Fixed the issue where Patty King’s animation froze after turning around during the first encounter.

Fixed the issue where task requirements still showed "pass through Leafy Path" when passing through Leafy Path on the day it was unlocked.

Fixed the issue where there was no sound when selecting the chat button.

Fixed the issue where the label color for Pedori bread ability: Spicy Tongue was incorrect.

Fixed the issue where passages in stages opened and closed quickly after clearing a wave of monsters.

Fixed the issue where elite stage items in the Stone Corridor showed as Giant Hammer Rock.

Finally, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone supporting "Aeruta". During the Early Access period, we will be improving and adjusting existing content and new content based on your feedback. We welcome your honest opinions.

To make "Aeruta" the best game possible, we hope you'll continue to support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2286780/

Discord：https://discord.com/invite/FF7MGuZKt2

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/fromdawn0024

Twitter：https://twitter.com/Aeruta_official