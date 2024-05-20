 Skip to content

Pirate Patrol update for 20 May 2024

More visible Tutorial option

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've noticed that some of our new players are not seeing the option to launch the Tutorial in the Settings screen.

That's why we've now placed the Tutorial option on the home screen.

We also found that new players did not realize at the beginning of the game that they could select The FATHER by right-clicking. So in the first mission, we created a priming message that appears at the top of the screen.

We hope that with these changes, our new players will adapt to the game faster.

Changed files in this update

