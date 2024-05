Small bugfix #5

Fixes:

Made loading screen appear for all on level change and reset

Made Join/Left text appear for all

Fixed crosshair not appearing when looking at cubes

Modified crosshair behavior

Fixed some bugs with inventory items on level change

Reworked/fixed level transfer (to be more reliable)

Modified level exit behavior

Small refinements to inventory and pause menu UI

Increased interaction distance with notes

Additions:

Added ping to playerlist

Added camera shake when really thirsty

Added camera shake when consuming pills or mushrooms

Added camera shake when taking damage from some of the entities

Added jump scare effects for each entity that hunts players

Added sanity gaining effect for mushrooms

Added sound for eating mushrooms

Added sound for levers

Added sound for electricboxes on level 5

Added correct sound for indicator lights

Added peepholes for level 5 "toilets"