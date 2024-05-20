 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 20 May 2024

5.600 Hotfix

5.600 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14422666 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 00:59:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were a couple of bugs in the prior build, which messed with the Fallen Spire. Those are now fixed:

https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.600_Hotfix

