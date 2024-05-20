Rock Life Update 2.5 - New Rock Friends - Pets

Share · View all patches · Build 14422653 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, hope all is well!

Thanks again for your continued support for Rock.

Anyway, this new update contrains the following:

A new free Rock: Meteor Rock!

New pets, playable in 'Become Rock' and in 'Rock Together' - both pets are free.

New achievement 'Pebble Pal' has been added.

Additional bug fixes and minor tweaks.

If you'd like, feel free to share your style in the Discord server! https://discord.gg/3ZJ6fzJn

Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock on!