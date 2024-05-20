 Skip to content

Rock Life: The Rock Simulator update for 20 May 2024

Rock Life Update 2.5 - New Rock Friends - Pets

Share · View all patches · Build 14422653 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, hope all is well!

Thanks again for your continued support for Rock.

Anyway, this new update contrains the following:

  • A new free Rock: Meteor Rock!
  • New pets, playable in 'Become Rock' and in 'Rock Together' - both pets are free.
  • New achievement 'Pebble Pal' has been added.
  • Additional bug fixes and minor tweaks.

If you'd like, feel free to share your style in the Discord server! https://discord.gg/3ZJ6fzJn

Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock on!

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2056561
  • Loading history…
