Rock Life Update 2.5 - New Rock Friends - Pets

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, hope all is well!
Thanks again for your continued support for Rock.
Anyway, this new update contrains the following:
- A new free Rock: Meteor Rock!
- New pets, playable in 'Become Rock' and in 'Rock Together' - both pets are free.
- New achievement 'Pebble Pal' has been added.
- Additional bug fixes and minor tweaks.
If you'd like, feel free to share your style in the Discord server! https://discord.gg/3ZJ6fzJn
Thank you everyone, and as always, Rock on!
Changed files in this update