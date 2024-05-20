 Skip to content

Fallen's Challenge update for 20 May 2024

Update notes for 5/19/24

20 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed game crashing bug when trying to load from pause menu (PC only)

More levels coming!

I hope you enjoyed the levels so far and leave a review!

