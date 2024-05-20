Development Build 0.225.0.14

I've just pushed out a new dev build, which is both a small update, and yet huge at the same time.

To begin with, I've updated the seed generation code to generate a CRC hash from the sector/star coordinates instead of using a math formula. The means the seed distribution is now completely random, and no longer limited by distance from 0,0,0. That by extension of course means we can now easily fit in the Milky Way's satellite dwarf galaxies, and perhaps even Andromeda in the distant future.

I've also gone ahead and rebased the galactic coordinate system so that 0,0,0 is the true centre of the galaxy, where you'll also find Sag A*. That also means Sol is now located at -25800,0,0, on the galactic plane and at the centre of sector -258,0,0. Note - the real stars from the Hipparcos data are temporarily 50ly away from their proper location.

As you might expect - this has reset the galaxy!

Our galaxy is actually extremely robust when it comes to being affected by changes, but in this case changing the whole seed structure and coordinate system has inevitably moved every star system around. Your ship won't have moved anywhere, it will still be where you left it, but the galaxy as a whole will now look completely different.

Hopefully, now that we've done the two most impactful jobs, we won't need to reset it ever again.